BOSTON (WHDH) - On the road to recovery, Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Donald Bossi was with his family by his side at Suffolk Superior Court.

For the first time in months he came face to face with Akram Moukhtari, the 18-year-old who was indicted by a grand jury on charges that he struck Bossi with a stolen motorcycle in June outside the state police barracks in Revere.

Moukhtari pleaded not guilty.

“It was difficult for me because it was the first time I’ve seen him since the assault, unfortunately my family has lived this a lot longer than I have [because] I was unconscious in the hospital,” Bossi said. “I feel worse for them than I do for me.”

Bossi suffered catastrophic injuries and spent months in the hospital, followed by rehab. The courtroom was lined with state troopers in a show of support. Bossi says he’ll let the justice system take course.

“Glad the court system is doing it’s thing,” Bossi said. “I hold no malic towards this man or his family, however I want the court system to punish him to the fullest extent of the law. “I’ve got probably a life sentence with all this recovery and I want to make sure he’s held accountable.”

Bossi said he’s eager to get back to work.

