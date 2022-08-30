CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fight that broke out outside of a Porter Square restaurant left one worker hospitalized after a suspect allegedly attacked him with a guitar, according to officials.

Cambridge Police said two men were charged after an employee at The Halal Guys restaurant was hit over the head by a fender electric guitar Monday night.

“There was a pretty chaotic scene last night in the Porter Square area,” said Cambridge Police Spokesman Jeremy Warnick.

Officials said the melee happened outside of the restaurant around 9:30 p.m., after what one witness told 7NEWS was a verbal exchange.

“They were kinda yelling back-and-forth with the guy from Halal,” the witness said. “I guess they had just been inside and he told them that they needed to leave, I don’t know for what reason.”

One of the suspects, a 40-year-old believed to be homeless according to authorities, allegedly used an electric guitar as a weapon to strike the worker twice on the head, leaving the him in need of emergency care. On Tuesday, the suspect was arraigned on charges that included Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

Police also believe the employee was sucker-punched by another man charged in the case, who spoke with 7NEWS on Tuesday as police returned to the scene to investigate.

The second suspect, a 34-year-old man, returned to the shopping center to speak with officers, telling 7NEWS he was the victim of the incident.

“Last night, dude tried to pull the trigger on me, in front of their shop,” he said.

The 34-year-old showed 7NEWS wounds to his arm and a cut to his head, which left him in need of hospital care as well, according to a police report.

“Our officers did determine that the employee that was assaulted, as a matter of defense, he ended up pistol-whipping one of the assailants in the head,” Warnick said.

Cambridge Police said their investigation is still open and while more charges are possible, at this point, they are considering the employee the victim.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)