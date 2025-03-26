TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Court officers from Taunton District Court arrived at Morton Hospital Wednesday afternoon for the bedside arraignment of 25-year-old Kane Jefferson.

Jefferson, of Taunton, was arrested overnight inside the hospital and is accused of assaulting a nurse.

According to a police report, Kane punched a nurse in the face, leading to possible broken bones, and doctors now believe the injuries were so significant, that the nurse may have permanent damage and scarring.

The Massachusetts Nurse Association (MNA) expressed outrage over the attack.

“We’re obviously upset about any nurse being assaulted,” said David Schildmeier. “But, the public needs to know that nurses are assaulted on the job as much as police officers or prison guards. They are much more likely to be assaulted than any other worker in America. It’s become a very dangerous profession.”

According to the police report, the nurse wasn’t the only one injured by Jefferson. A hospital employee’s right hand was bit, a security officer was also assaulted, and a Taunton police officer who responded was spit on by the suspect.

The hospital released a statement on the assault, reading in part, “The safety and well-being of our nurses and all hospital staff are our top priority. Violence against healthcare workers is unacceptable, and we are committed to ensuring a safe work environment.”

The MNA says the attack drives home the need for elected officials on Beacon Hill to pass stricter laws to protect healthcare workers.

“…Require all hospitals and all healthcare providers, period, to put in place policies and procedures that would investigate and prevent workplace violence,” said Schildmeier.

