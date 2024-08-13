BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle after darting out into the street in Dorchester on Monday says she thinks the rideshare driver that struck her son is to blame for the incident.

Darnell told 7NEWS on Tuesday that he was “OK” after being struck by a rideshare driver on Stanwood Street around 11 a.m. His mother says he and his family members were preparing to move to a different home when he walked out into the street.

“I blame him because from your video camera it clearly shows his hand and him waving way before you got close up to him, you had time to stomp on your brakes without smacking him to the ground,” she said.

The driver told 7News there was nothing he could do to stop the car in time. He said he was nervous when the boy jumped out in front of his vehicle.

Darnell is now recovering from the minor injuries he suffered to his face.

Boston police have not said whether the rideshare driver will face charges.

