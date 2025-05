BOSTON (WHDH) - Shocking video shows the moment a boat slammed into a dock at the Charlestown Marina on Thursday.

Police say the boat’s engine malfunctioned, causing it to accelerate uncontrollably before the crash.

The incident left the dock damaged.

Officials say marina staffers were aboard the boat when it crashed.

There were no reported injuries.

