DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth, completely trashed by inmates locked up there.

This happened in April 2023.

7NEWS has been fighting for nearly two years to obtain security camera video that shows what went down.

You can see a fiery garbage can hurled from a balcony toward correction officers. The guards step back.

Then, several inmates jump over the barricades separating them from officers, and chaos ensues.

One inmate grabs a floor fan, another lifts a dolly, and they try to break the housing unit windows.

They cover their faces as they kick back doors, throw around water, toss papers, making a total mess.

They try to cover their tracks by swinging at security cameras to break them and cover windows with blankets and cardboard.

Eventually they use everything they can gather to barricade themselves inside and away from officers.

Authorities say this began because the inmates refused to move to another unit.

7NEWS cameras were allowed in after the disturbance to see the more than $100,000 worth of damage.

This security video shows members of the department of correction and law enforcement from across the state responding.

They initially open the door and throw in a flash bang.

To get into the unit, they have to charge through the blockade the inmates created.

They are armed with long guns, shields, helmets, batons, and gas masks.

The inmates are pulled out one by one.

You can see the water pooled on the ground and officers checking every cell.

The inmates are then taken outside the jail and relocated.

More than a hundred inmates were involved, several would eventually face charges.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)