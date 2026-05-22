DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - New video obtained by 7NEWS captured a quiet morning at Dorchester District Court descend into chaos after a brawl broke out that led to five arrests.

Video shows punches being thrown as an unsuspecting man on a bench runs to get out of danger. Another angle shows a man in a black hood lunging toward another man while he was not looking. Court officers ran in, trying to break up the fight as it spilled down the hallway, and tackled the man who threw the first punch.

State police troopers then helped to handcuff those who were fighting while people nearby turn around to avoid the brawl. Bystanders were seen looking stunned from a distance.

Police said one of the handcuffed suspects then tried to spit at another suspect, but hit an officer instead.

All five of suspects who were arrested are in their late-teens or early-20s.

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