WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The fire that broke out in an auditorium at Pentucket Regional Middle High School on Saturday was captured on cellphone video as members of the school’s robotics team sprang into action to put it out.

Classes are canceled Monday and Tuesday at Pentucket Regional Middle High School as clean-up continues, officials announced Sunday.

The fire, which appeared to have started in a trash barrel on the stage that was used to dispose of sawdust from stage work completed earlier in the day, caused smoke damage that will need to be remediated.

The building must be deemed safe for everyone to use before students can be allowed back inside, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said in a statement.

Families will be updated on Tuesday and officials are optimistic that school will be back in session on Wednesday.

The West Newbury Fire Department responded to the school around 3 p.m. after learning of a fire in the school’s auditorium, fire officials said. Before they arrived, a robotics team that happened to be in the school and used fire extinguishers to help put out the flames.

Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said, “The robotics team that was in the building at the time of the fire they were able to place the 911 call, locate extinguishers, and actively attempt to reduce the amount of fire damage to the stage area,” he said.

Robotics and engineering teacher Mo Elhelw recalled the moment he and a student worked to extinguish the flames.

“That’s when the students stepped up and said, ‘I walk these hallways every day and I know where to find those fire extinguishers,” he said. “They directed the adults to them and then helped get all the other kids out of the building.”

He added, “I guess I’ve never used a fire extinguisher before because I was under the impression that it would totally put out the fire. It made little to no difference … so it took a lot of us with a lot of fire extinguishers to put out the fire over the course of a few minutes.”

There were no reported injuries.

