CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance video showed a plane sitting in a field after it went off the runway at Chatham Airport last month.

The plane was coming in to land when it crashed into a fence on the runway’s edge.

Four people were onboard at the time, none of them were hurt.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, but officials suspect weather may have played a role.

