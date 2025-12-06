BOSTON (WHDH) - Shocking video shows boards being blown off an under-construction building in South Boston overnight as whipping winds battered the city.

Surveillance cameras were shaking in the wind as they captured the moment debris came loose from a construction site on D Street and materials came tumbling down onto the sidewalk and the road.

The video, taken from two angles, shows boards falling toward construction vehicles as nearby trees shake in the wind.

About an hour later, even more wood could be seen falling to the ground and narrowly missing cars stopped at an intersection.

People who live in the area say the incident serves as a reminder to stay aware on windy days.

Boston police and fire crews shut down part of the street around 8 p.m., stringing police tape around the area and setting up barriers as crews assessed the damage. There were no reported injuries.

The area has since been cleared and the city’s Inspectional Services department has been notified.

