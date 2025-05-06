BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Homan has been honing in on the hub.

In March, the man the president has tasked with executing his deportation plan was in Boston as federal agents arrested 370 immigrants they say were here illegally.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials claim over 200 of those arrested had significant criminal convictions or charges.

Homan tells 7NEWS, it’s just the beginning.

“I’m thinking about renting an apartment in Boston,” Homan told 7NEWS.

Homan put Boston in the spotlight in a speech earlier this year.

“I’m coming to Boston. I’m bringing hell with me,” Homan said.

He also took aim at the city’s police commissioner Michael Cox.

“Take that badge off, put it in the desk drawer,” said Homan. “Because you became a politician. You forgot what it’s like to be a cop.”

7NEWS asked Homan if the two have spoken since.

“No,” Homan said. “I’ve done nothing wrong. If he wants to talk to me, he can reach out. I truly believe law enforcement should work with law enforcement.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had her own war of words with Homan.

In March, Wu said “Let’s talk about Tom Homan. Shame on him for lying about my city.”

“She testified that I lied about her city,” said Homan. “We went up there, we arrest over 300 people. Who’s lying?”

Wu stands by the city’s sanctuary policies which limit cooperation between police and federal immigration authorities.

Wu says the city is more dangerous when crime victims and witnesses don’t come forward because they’re afraid they’ll be deported.

“Bunch of crap,” said Homan. “Because victims and witnesses of crime don’t want bad guys back in their neighborhood either… “Sanctuary cities are our focus. Sanctuary cities are the biggest public safety threat this country has.”

7NEWS asked Homan if Wu or any public official ever be subject to arrest in his view.

“Depends on where the chips fall,” Homan responded. “If they cross that line, we definitely will seek it. I’ve been clear from day one. If you cross that line of impediment, of concealing and harboring. I’m not a prosecutor. I don’t work for [the Department of Justice], but I’ll certainly ask for a prosecution.

Many Boston leaders expressed outrage earlier this year when ICE agents arrested a man outside a Boston courtroom. He was on trial for making false statements on his driver’s license applications. Homan doesn’t see an issue with that.

“There’s no sanctuary for public safety threats and national security threats, including court rooms,” said Homan.

The law in Boston is clear. Police will cooperate with ICE on significant public safety threats if someone is scheduled to be released from police custody. That person cannot be held just because the feds ask.

“If you don’t want help making your state and city safe, just get out of the way, because we’ll do it,” said Homan.

Homan told 7NEWS federal agents won’t be raiding schools, churches, or hospitals.

But he says if they know specific targets are in those places, they will go in and get them.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)