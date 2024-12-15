WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - In a story you’ll see on just one station, a worker who suffered life-threatening injuries after being shocked while hanging holiday lights in Wellesley last month was reunited with the officer who helped save his life.

Emergency crews responded to Falmouth Circle on Nov. 27 after learning 22-year-old Dante Marino had suffered the shock after being hired to install lights on a tree and was not breathing.

That’s when Officer Michael Pino sprang into action and performed CPR on Marino until paramedics arrived.

‘He’s a hero and he’s a super cool dude as well and I’m happy to be here and to meet him,” Marino said at the Wellesley Police Department on Saturday.

Pino said his training kicked in.

“In critical incidents like that the best thing you can do is rely on your training and experience,” Pino told 7NEWS. “We’re fortunate enough that we get plenty of both.”

When paramedics arrived, they hooked Marino up to a defibrillator and flew him to Mass. General Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. His release from the hospital earlier this week, Pino said, was a medical miracle.

Marino said he’s thankful to be alive and home for the holidays.

“I hang holiday lights for a living and I’m happy that there’s a happy ending to the story because I know a lot of people were scared and I’m just glad everything turned out well and I hope everyone has a nice Christmas out there,” he said.

Marino said he’s still having trouble with his foot and his memory but is glad to be on the road to recovery.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)