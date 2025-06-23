NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Newton that left a car suspended on top of a tree on Chestnut Street.

Traffic was closed both directions as crews worked to remove the car and tree.

“I heard a big boom inside and I just assumed it was my mom dropping something… but she didn’t respond. A few minutes later she’s like, ‘there’s something crazy happening outside’. I came out — and there was a car on top of a tree,” said Lucy Karyanis, who lives nearby.

Crews were able to clear the scene and say they will remove the entire tree.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

