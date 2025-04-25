SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts environmental police working to protect whales in the waters off Cape Cod, with just one station with them.

More than 300 right whales will gather off the coast this spring. There are only 400 of them in the world.

“80 to the 90 percent of them come to the water of the commonwealth, [which] is pretty cool,” said Col. Chris Mason of the Massachusetts environmental police.

The crew is working to prevent any close encounters between boaters and whales.

Just last week, dozens of right whales were spotted swimming off the coast of Sandwich.

Last summer, two fishermen in Boston Harbor were startled when a humpback breached the water’s surface shockingly close to them.

A month earlier, a humpback whale flipped a 23-foot boat, knocking two people overboard off the coast of Rye, New Hampshire.

“If boats do congregate and encircle the whale, and they have nowhere to go, that puts a lot of stress on the animal and possibly one of their reactions can be to breach out of the water and they could come in contact with a vessel at that point,” said Lt. Col. Chris Baker of the Massachusetts environmental police.

That contact could injure the whale or boaters.

Lobster traps and buoys can also be a danger, so they are prohibited this time of the year.

During the summer months, you usually see a lot of lobster buoys out here on the ocean. But that’s not the case right now because there’s a fear the right whales could get stuck in the rope.

Boaters must watch their speed, staying below 10 nautical miles at all times.

These restrictions are in effect from February to early May, when the majority of the right whales head south.

Officials want boaters to give these awe-inspiring animals space and respect. They suggest staying back and admiring from afar.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)