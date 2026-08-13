WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was attacked by a fox in Worcester Thursday morning, her daughter told 7NEWS.

Worcester police said they responded to a home on Granite Street at approximately 9:45 p.m. after a woman reported being bitten by an animal. The woman’s daughter said they were playing in the backyard with her children when they spotted the fox and started running.

“I had to run, grab both of the kids, and run through the front. It literally looked at me. I was scared for my life. It was chasing, running, ready to attack. I never seen that in my life,” the victim’s daughter said.

The woman’s daughter said she was able to get the children back into the house safely, but her mother was badly bit on her foot.

“I came through the front and I see her coming through the back, screaming, bloody. Her whole foot bloody. I could not believe it,” she said. “The fact that there was even an animal like that out here literally just blows my mind. I would have never imagined I would go through this.”

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition has not been released at this time.

People who live in the neighborhood said this was not the first attack this week. On Wednesday night, a young girl in the yard next door was also bit by a fox.

“We all started running and the fox charged at her, and then it attacked her arm,” a witness said. “And she tried to get it off, and then it bit her leg, and we all ran inside, and we were screaming and stuff.”

Police said they found a fox Thursday morning, and it was euthanized. They said it will now be sent for rabies testing.

The two attacks come after another woman was attacked by a fox in the city in April. Surveillance video captured the animal charge at the woman as she tried to fight it off. People who live in Worcester said they are concerned about all of the attacks.

“Should we even come outside? Is it even safe? And that thing was coming to attack, it wasn’t coming to be nice. It was coming to attack and it didn’t care who it was attacking,” a resident said.

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