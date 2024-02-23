FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A pregnant food delivery driver is recalling the moment she assisted at the scene of a violent, head-on crash involving an ambulance in Foxboro on Thursday night that left five people hospitalized, including a child, who was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter

Emergency crews responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Main Street around 7 p.m. found the crumpled vehicles in the roadway, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The injured included two emergency medical technicians, both in their mid-20s, a patient in his 70s who was being transported to the hospital, and a 40-year-old mother and her 8-year-old daughter who were in the other vehicle, according to the DA.

All were transported to nearby hospitals, the child was taken by medical helicopter with serious injuries.

Jamie Jarvis, a 35-year-old Doordash driver who heard the impact of the crash says she rushed to the aid of the wounded. Soon, she heard there was a child, and assisted the 8-year-old out.

“After a few minutes she looked at me and said, ‘who are you?’ and I said ‘Honey, I’m just a mother who cares about kids … I just kept saying ‘stay with me, keep your eyes open, talk to me.'”

The ambulance company says the patient who was being transported was adequately secured and remained strapped to the stretcher in the rear of the ambulance. He was safely transported to Rhode Island Hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

