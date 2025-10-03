BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman said she has “remorse” after she admitted to shoving a 63-year-old passenger off an MBTA bus on September 8. She was released from custody Friday.

New surveillance video from inside that bus shows Luz Pineda, 32, repeatedly try to get the older passenger off the bus before she finally gives the woman a firm shove, pushing her face first onto the pavement outside in Roxbury.

Other passengers also recorded video of the incident with their cell phones, and that footage quickly went viral.

A prosecutor told the judge the victim suffered a cut above her eye and a concussion, and told police she has no memory of what happened that day.

“I do have a lot of remorse towards it,” Pineda told 7NEWS outside the courthouse. “My intention wasn’t to go hit an old lady, but I have a lot on my plate and that day was just one of those days, you know.”

The video shows the victim moving backwards, preventing Pineda and her baby from getting off the bus.

“We asked her multiple times to get off the bus, she didn’t want to,” Pineda told 7NEWS. “I asked for help with the bus driver, the bus driver didn’t want to help, he said he couldn’t. So I got really furious, things happen, one thing led to another and I just pushed her.”

Both the prosecution and the defense told the judge Friday that they want to settle the case. Although the District Attorney hoped for two months jail time, the judge agreed to the defense’s proposal.

Pineda was released on probation and ordered to serve three months home confinement with GPS monitoring, and take anger management training while agreeing to not use the MBTA for two years.

Pineda’s lawyer told the judge that while there is no excuse for what happened, his client suffers from postpartum depression.

“I do have postpartum depression, I have a lot of stress. I do therapy for it right now.” said Pineda. “I just gave birth, so I’m still dealing with that right now.”

Pineda also has a 7-year-old child. The judge said she is allowed to leave her home only for medical appointments over the next three months.

