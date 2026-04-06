WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The 64-year-old Worcester woman who was attacked by a fox last week spoke with 7NEWS. She did not want to go on camera or be identified.

She recounted the events, saying the fox first bit her left foot. Thankfully, her sneaker prevented the animal from getting to her skin.

“I couldn’t believe what she went through,” the victim’s daughter said. “She’s always been a fighter, always.”

She said the fox came back around and lunged at her right hand. The worst injuries she said she suffered came during the struggle to get the animal off her.

The victim said she hit her head against the house as she fell to the ground.

Despite all her bumps and bruises, she managed to trap the fox. She explained she put her knee on the fox’s stomach while yelling for help.

She is currently receiving rounds of rabies shots.

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