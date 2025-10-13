WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a gaming lounge and card store in Worcester is turning to the public for help identifying a man he said stole a binder full of Pokemon cards from his business.

Worcester police are now searching for the man who walked into Otaku Sekai on Park Avenue, requested a binder containing Pokemon cards, put them in his pocket, asked to see another binder, and then left the store with it, officials said.

The report total was listed at $1,500 or more.

John Le said this isn’t the first time the man has targeted his store.

“He knew what he was doing, he knew how to hide cards from view, he knew how to look through the binders,” Le said. “In the store we remember seeing him on a slower day. He waited for the right moment and a good opportunity to pull this off.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)