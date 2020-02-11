‘Just the beginning’: Klobuchar hopes strong showing in NH will give campaign a boost

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar told supporters she’s taking her “rising” presidential campaign to Nevada after a strong showing in the Granite State.

As the numbers came in Tuesday night, it became clear that New Hampshire was becoming a three-candidate race between Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who held a narrow lead over South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Klobuchar, who held a commanding lead over Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Klobuchar, while addressing supporters in Concord, said: “In the end, we know what unites us is so much stronger than what divides us.”

“We know the heart of America is bigger than this guy in the White House,” she said, adding, “If you want a nominee who will stand up to Donald Trump on that debate stage, which you know I can do, I need your vote … We are on to Nevada because the best is yet to come.”

She told 7’s Kim Bookman that her campaign exceeded expectations Tuesday night.

“We are so happy with this. I think people are really, ‘Oh, what’s going to happen with her?,” Klobuchar said, “We are on the rise and this is just the beginning.”

She also said she thought she could beat Buttigieg and Sanders, saying, “I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t think I could.”

