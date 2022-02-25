HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A scary fight was caught on camera in Haverhill Friday.

Witness Kyle MacEachern said he heard what sounded like a car getting stuck in the snow but it turned out to be something much different.

“A car kind of like revving and stopping — the signs you hear when someone is trying to get out of the snow and failing,” he told 7NEWS.

With one look out the window, he realized this was much more intentional and the driver was speeding toward another person.

“I thought this guy was going to get angry spin his wheels and take off but he kept going,” said MacEachern. “I thought he was going to pin him at the garage but he ended up not committing to that.”

At one point, MacEachern said the man rolled on top of the hood of the car and fell off. After getting to his feet he was knocked off them again. MacEachern said he thought the man was going to get run over.

“I’m just trying to make sure no one gets murdered on my front lawn,” he told 7NEWS. “Not how I want to start the weekend.”

The snowstorm scuffle escalated when the driver ditched his SUV. MacEachern said he ran out to intervene when he heard the driver saying the other man had a knife.

That is when police arrived and took over.

“I think they knew each other because I don’t think I would ever want to murder a stranger that bad,” MacEachern said.

Haverhill police did not comment on the incident.

