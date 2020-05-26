LA MIRADA, Calif. (WHDH) — A 13-year-old boy recently celebrated a major accomplishment — he became the youngest graduate of Fullerton College in California.

Jack Rico started college when he was 11 years old and in just two years he earned four associate’s degrees.

He’s now headed to the University of Nevada on a full scholarship to get a bachelor of science degree in history.

Rico says he’s still taking time to be a kid and doesn’t want to jump right into a career.

“Well I mean, I’m 13, so I don’t want to rush everything,” he said. “I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do.”

When he’s not studying, Jack says he loves to play video games.

