WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the Worcester Police Department.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts and Justice Department announced the civil investigation Tuesday afternoon, stating they will “assess whether WPD engages in a pattern or practice of excessive force or engages in discriminatory policing based on race or sex”

In a press release, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division noted that, based on evidence provided to the Justice Department, officials found “significant justification” to investigate whether the police department engaged “in a pattern or practice of racially discriminatory and gender-biased policing, and uses excessive force.”

“The purpose of this civil investigation is to determine – through objective and thorough examination – whether or not there is an overall pattern or practice of conduct that violates the Constitution or federal law,” U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in-part in the announcement. “Our ultimate goal is to ensure that policing in Worcester is constitutional, safe, and effective all while the civil rights of their residents remain intact. We thank the City of Worcester, and specifically Chief Steven Sargent, for their cooperation and collaboration in this matter.”

Federal officials said Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent, as well as the city’s Mayor, Joseph Petty, and Acting City Manager, Eric Batista, were informed of the investigation and pledged to cooperate.

Exact details on what cases or incidents may have led to the investigation were not detailed in the release.

In its announcement, the Justice Department noted this was the second such case conducted pursuant to the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994. In 2018, the department conducted a similar investigation of the Springfield Police Department, resulting in a “consent decree,” which included an agreement on police oversight and use-of-force policies.

