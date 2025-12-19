The Justice Department faces a Friday deadline to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and wealthy financier known for his connections to some of the world’s most influential people, including President Donald Trump, who had tried to keep the files sealed. The records could contain the most detailed look yet at decades of investigations into Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women and underage girls.

The release of the Epstein files by the Justice Department has long been demanded by a public hungry to learn whether any of Epstein’s rich and powerful associates knew about — or participated in — the abuse. Epstein’s accusers have also long sought answers about why federal authorities shut down their initial investigation into the allegations in 2008.

Bowing to political pressure from fellow Republicans, Trump on Nov. 19 signed a bill giving the Justice Department 30 days to release most of its files and communications related to Epstein, including information about the investigation into Epstein’s death in a federal jail.

The Justice Department hasn’t said exactly when during the day it intends to make the records public.

Adding to the anticipation, House Democrats released several dozen more photos Thursday from among more than 95,000 that the House Oversight Committee received after issuing a subpoena for images Epstein possessed before he died in a New York jail cell in 2019.

