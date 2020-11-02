Justice Department to monitor for compliance with voting rights laws in 5 Mass. cities

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Justice Department announced Monday that it will be sending personnel to 44 jurisdictions in 18 states, including five Massachusetts cities, to monitor for compliance with federal voting rights laws on Election Day.

The department’s Civil Rights Division will be keeping tabs on polling locations in Boston, Lowell, Malden, Quincy, and Springfield, officials said in a news release.

The department will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center.

“Federal law entrusts the Civil Rights Division with protecting the right to vote for all Americans,” said Eric S. Dreiband, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division. “Our federal laws protect the right of all American citizens to vote without suffering discrimination, intimidation, and harassment.”

The department historically has monitored in jurisdictions in the field on Election Day.

