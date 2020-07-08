Justice Departmet finds systematic issues with Springfield Narcotics Bureau after year-long investigation

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Justice Department published a revealing report after a year-long investigation into the Narcotics Bureau of the Springfield Police Department.

The report found that the Narcotics Bureau’s pattern or practice of excessive force is directly attributable to systemic issues in policies, which fail to require detailed and consistent use-of-force reporting and accountability systems that do not provide meaningful reviews of uses of force in violation with the Fourth Amendment.

In the report, Attorney General William P. Barr wrote in part:

“… with this high calling comes a tremendous responsibility to uphold the public trust. The Department of Justice is committed to supporting our law enforcement while holding departments accountable that violate this sacred trust. ”

The U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts said the investigation found several issues with the department’s use of force, poor record-keeping and failure to discipline an officer for misconduct.

“As demonstrated by recent events, it is crucial that our urban police departments keep the trust of their communities and ensure accountability for officer misconduct,” said U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling.

The department said it will be working with Springfield on how to reform the system.

The full report can be read here.

