‘Justice for one is not justice for all’: Local activists pleased with Chauvin verdict, say more still left to do

BOSTON (WHDH) - Activists who organized rallies calling for justice for George Floyd in Boston said they are glad the Floyd family finally has some closure and the officer involved is being held accountable.

The historic verdict was celebrated with a mixture of emotions. Many are planning to hold a rally in response to the decision in Nubian Square Wednesday night.

“Justice for one is not justice for all,” said Civil Rights advocate and rally organizer Monica Cannon-Grant. “So, we have work to do. And I think yes, this was a drop in the bucket but, there’s so many other families who didn’t get this justice.”

Cannon-Grant recalled the days following Floyd’s death saying she felt both angry and frustrated as a mother of three Black boys.

It was these feelings that led her to put together a massive rally.

“I organized 55,000 people last summer and the emphasis at the time was let’s keep the focus where it needs to be,” she said.

Over the course of the past year, local organizations like Freedom Fighters and Mass. Action Against Police Brutality have continuously organized rallies calling for justice.

“I feel like it should be a reassurance to everybody that’s been protesting so hard the last 11 months,” said Ernst Jean-Jaques of the Freedom Fighters.

A rally was held over the weekend for the death of 20-year-old Duante Wright.

“The simple fact that the Duante Wright incident happened right in the midst of the trial of Derek Chauvin kind of sums it all up,” Brock Satter of Mass. Action Against Police Brutality said.

“We have so much work to do this one case isn’t going to stop police from killing black across this country,” Cannon-Grant said.

