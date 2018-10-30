‘Justice paid off’: Former Bulger associate reacts to mobster’s death

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former associate of crime kingpin James “Whitey” Bulger says the mobster’s prison death brings justice to everyone who was affected by his crime spree in the 1980s and 1990s.

John “Red” Shea, an Irish-American mobster who served 12 years in prison for cocaine trafficking, refused to accept a plea deal to testify against fellow Bulger associates.

Shea told 7News that he believes Bulger was going to be killed sooner or later.

“Justice has been paid off I guess,” he said. “For me, and I think for a lot of other people, there’s a lot of closure.”

Shea said he is happy Bulger was finally punished for all of the “treacherous” acts he committed over the years.

The 89-year-old was found dead Tuesday morning at the United States Penitentiary Hazelton in West Virginia.

Bulger was convicted in 2013 for his role in 11 murders.

