Justin Bieber has challenged Tom Cruise to a fight in the Octagon and no one is quite sure why.

The 25-year-old singer tweeted Sunday that he wanted to battle against the 56-year-old actor in what appeared to be a joking taunt.

Bieber also tagged Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White asking if he’ll host the match.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor responded to Bieber’s tweet and offered to be the host if Cruise accepts.

McGregor then went on to challenge actor Mark Wahlberg in the Octagon, tweeting, “Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back.”

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

I challenge Mark Walhberg on the very same card.

Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back.#Shares #Streams #Dazn #Espn

McGregor Sports and Entertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

