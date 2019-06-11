(WHDH) — Justin Bieber has challenged Tom Cruise to a fight in the Octagon and no one is quite sure why.
The 25-year-old singer tweeted Sunday that he wanted to battle against the 56-year-old actor in what appeared to be a joking taunt.
Bieber also tagged Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White asking if he’ll host the match.
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor responded to Bieber’s tweet and offered to be the host if Cruise accepts.
McGregor then went on to challenge actor Mark Wahlberg in the Octagon, tweeting, “Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back.”
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)