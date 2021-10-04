BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Popstar Justin Bieber is branching out into the marijuana industry.

Just like the 27-year-old singer’s hit song, his new pre-rolled cannabis product is called “Peaches.”

Bieber collaborated with New England-based marijuana company Neta who said they are proud to work with him and support his message on weed.

“We really support the message that Justin Bieber is bringing here. It’s to help destigmatize the consumption of cannabis in a functional and purposeful way and, of course, in a safe way,” said Community Relations Manager Mikayla Bell

Bieber’s “Peaches” product is now available to buy in Northampton and Brookline.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)