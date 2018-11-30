Justin Bieber responds to Duxbury girl who thought he quit singing

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury girl has Bieber fever and she’s upset with the pop star for not putting out any new songs.

The singer posted the adorable video with a special message to fans: never say never.

“Justin Bieber quit,” three-year-old Nelly said to her mother on the video. “Because he was too tired doing it.”

When the singer himself used her video to make a major announcement, there was no need to say sorry.

A canceled concert caused a young Belieber to ask her favorite singer, where are you now?

Last summer, Nelly and her three sisters were dancing for joy. They had tickets to see Justin Bieber at Gillette Stadium, but he had to cancel.

The other morning, Nelly and her sisters woke up and determined Bieber had quit singing.

The reason: the four girls hadn’t heard any songs lately.

When the video was shared on social media, Bieber responded, writing on Instagram: “You will hear something from me sooner than you think.”

The video has plenty of company. It’s been viewed more than six million times.

Bieber just got married so he hasn’t made an announcement on his next tour, but the family says if he makes that announcement and he comes to Boston, they will be buying tickets.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)