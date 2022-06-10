Justin Bieber took to Instagram Friday, sharing that the pop sensation had recently been diagnosed with a serious virus that has left the right side of his face paralyzed.

Bieber has canceled several of his upcoming shows because of the diagnosis.

June 20’s performance at the TD Garden has yet to be canceled, but if the former Grammy-winner’s condition does not improve, Boston fans could find themselves searching for new evening plans.

“I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body is telling me I got to slow down and I hope you guys understand,” said Bieber, gesturing towards his unblinking eye.

If the Boston show is indeed rescheduled, it would be the second time in as many years Bieber’s Bay State visit would be pushed back. Bieber’s 2021’s tour was canceled due to “COVID restrictions varying by state” according to the singer’s website.

