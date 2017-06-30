Justin Bourke joined 7News in May, 2017 as a Reporter. A native of Wrentham, he’s excited to be back home and covering stories where he grew up.

Justin came to Boston from San Antonio, Texas, where he worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor for KENS5 news. Before that, he worked as a reporter and weekend anchor for KDRV in Medford, Oregon. He graduated with a Master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Boston University in 2013.

When not reporting, Justin can be found skiing, exploring the amazing Boston food scene, or watching the Pats or Sox dominate. He’s excited to meet people all around New England and tell their stories.Feel free to email questions or story ideas to Justin at jbourke@whdh.com

