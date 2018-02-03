Justin Timberlake leaves five signed, limited-edition vinyl in MN Target store

ST. PAUL, MN (WHDH) — Justin Timberlake, Super Bowl LII half-time performer, created an Instagram video of himself in a Target store in St. Paul, MN, signing and leaving five limited edition vinyl.

Timberlake left the vinyl at the target located on University Avenue W. in St. Paul.

He said anyone who wanted one of the five records had to find the store manager and give her the code word “aardvark.”

