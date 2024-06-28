BOSTON (WHDH) - Justin Timberlake will be in Boston this weekend just under two weeks after his arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated in New York’s Hamptons.

Timberlake will take the state at TD Garden on Saturday and Sunday as part of his “Forget Tomorrow” world tour.

During the shows, fans are expected to hear songs from Timberlake’s new album “Everything I Thought It Was,” in addition to some of his biggest hits.

Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Citing court documents, the Associated Press said Timberlake was allegedly driving in Sag Harbor, New York near 12:30 a.m. on June 18 when he ran a stop sign and left his lane.

A police officer stopped Timberlake and took him into custody after noticing his bloodshot eyes and a strong smell of alcohol, among other things, according to the AP.

The AP said Timberlake refused a breath test and was released without bond following his arraignment. He is due back in court on July 26.

Timberlake’s current tour started with an April 29 show in Vancouver, Canada. He performed his first show after his arrest on Friday of last week.

His tour is scheduled to continue through Dec. 20.

