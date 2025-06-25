GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Three people have been rushed to the hospital after being pulled from the water off Gloucester on Tuesday, one of whom was a juvenile, officials said.

The people were in the Annisquam River, across from Wingaersheek Beach. It’s unclear whether they were swimming or had fallen from a boat. A boater who saw them in the water managed to pull the aboard, attempt CPR, and taken them to a nearby yacht club, fire officials said.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where one was in serious condition, one was in stable condition, and one was in critical condition.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

