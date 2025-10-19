PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Plymouth on Saturday night that left a juvenile hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Commerce Way found two damaged vehicles. Video from the scene showed the vehicles being towed away from the scene with serious damage.

A juvenile was taken from the scene to a local hospital before being transported by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

