WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile was arrested in Westport Thursday morning, accused of crashing their parents’ car into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser.

Troopers said the driver did not stop after the crash on I-195, but they did not chase the vehicle due to the young age of the driver.

Instead, they used a tracking device and located the car in East Providence, Rhode Island, where the driver was taken into custody.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)