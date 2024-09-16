BOSTON (WHDH) - A juvenile was arrested in connection with a stabbing at the JFK/UMass MBTA station in Dorchester Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 3 p.m., a girl allegedly attacked two other girls with a sharp object in the busway of the station, MBTA Transit Police said in a statement.

One victim was treated on scene and the other was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

No other information was available due to the ages of those involved, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

