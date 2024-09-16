BOSTON (WHDH) - A juvenile was arrested in connection with a stabbing at the JFK/UMass MBTA station in Dorchester Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 3 p.m., a girl allegedly attacked two other girls with a sharp object in the busway of the station, MBTA Transit Police said in a statement.

One victim was treated on scene and the other was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

No other information was available due to the ages of those involved, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox