Juvenile arrested in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old Randolph boy

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile was arrested at the Wrentham Outlets Friday night in connection to a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old Randolph boy last month.

Officers responding to the scene near the Walnut Park condominiums on Jones Terrace around 3 p.m. on July 21, found Christian Vines sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Police Chief Donna McNamara.

Neighbors told police that they heard gunshots coming from the silver Honda parked in the lot.

Christian was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, whose name was not released is scheduled to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court on Monday.

