Juvenile arrested in connection with Revere murder after wild car chase

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect in a murder in Revere last summer has been arrested after a car chase overnight during which a police officer was nearly struck by a vehicle, official said.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle operating erratically in a Wendy’s drive-thru around 1:45 a.m. Friday were almost struck by the driver while approaching the car, who then fled down Squire Road in the wrong direction and crashed into a telephone pole on Malden Street, according to Revere police.

After a foot chase, two people were taken into custody. One of them, a 17-year-old whose name was not released, was determined to be a suspect in a fatal shooting on Revere Beach in July.

In a statement, Revere Police Chief David J. Callahan said, “Calls from the citizens alerting us to suspicious behavior allowed us to respond and along with the Mass State Police K9 apprehend this individual. As Police Officers we never know what a call may lead to and today a suspect wanted for a murder is in custody through the quick actions of all officers involved.”

