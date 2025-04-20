CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile is facing criminal charges in connection with a shooting in Chelsea earlier this week that left a 33-year-old man hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Webster Avenue and Broadway around 10 p.m. Wednesday found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chelsea police.

He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

After an extensive investigation, detectives identified and apprehended a juvenile suspect from Chelsea. The suspect is facing multiple charges, including illegal possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder.

Their name has not been released.

In a statement, Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton said, “I commend our detectives and the State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office for working tirelessly to bring a suspect into custody so swiftly. However, I am deeply alarmed that we are charging a juvenile with allegedly carrying an illegal firearm and using it in such a senseless act of violence. This speaks to a larger issue that we as a community must confront together.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox