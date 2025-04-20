CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile is facing criminal charges in connection with a shooting in Chelsea earlier this week that left a 33-year-old man hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Webster Avenue and Broadway around 10 p.m. Wednesday found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chelsea police.

He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

After an extensive investigation, detectives identified and apprehended a juvenile suspect from Chelsea. The suspect is facing multiple charges, including illegal possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder.

Their name has not been released.

In a statement, Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton said, “I commend our detectives and the State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office for working tirelessly to bring a suspect into custody so swiftly. However, I am deeply alarmed that we are charging a juvenile with allegedly carrying an illegal firearm and using it in such a senseless act of violence. This speaks to a larger issue that we as a community must confront together.”

