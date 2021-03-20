Juvenile arrested in connection with shooting inside Tewksbury hotel

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a shooting inside a hotel in Tewksbury, officials said.

The juvenile, whose name was not released because of their age, was arrested following an investigation at the Residence Inn on Andover Street, according to Tewksbury police.

The victim, who is also a juvenile and is known to the alleged shooter, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested on charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number in the commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injured, improperly storing a firearm, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

The juvenile will be arraigned at Lowell District Court on Monday.

