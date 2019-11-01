Juvenile arrested in connection with suspicious death in Antrim, NH

ANTRIM, N.H. (WHDH) - A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of a 41-year-old man who was found dead in his house in Antrim, New Hampshire early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a call for service on Gregg Lake Road about 3 a.m. found Jason Beam dead inside a home, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner, and Antrim, New Hampshire announced.

An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Beam’s death is scheduled for Saturday.

The juvenile’s name has not been released because of their age.

Anyone with information should call New Hampshire State Police Sgt. William Bright at 603-628-8477.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)