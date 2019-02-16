Juvenile arrested in connection with suspicious death in Madison, NH

MADISON, N.H. (WHDH) - A juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in Madison, New Hampshire, officials said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released due to their age, was taken into custody in connection with the death of 42-year-old Melissa Hatch, who was found dead Friday night, according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

Hatch’s death is being investigated by the Madison Police Department in conjunction with the office of New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police.

Anyone with information should contact State Police Sgt. Marc Beaudoin at 603-223-8678.

