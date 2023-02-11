BOSTON (WHDH) - A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Jamaica Plain on Saturday that left one woman dead and another person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responding to a call for a person stabbed at 5 Woodside Ave. around 5 p.m. learned that two victims had run into the District 13 police station on Washington Street, according to Boston police.

The victims were taken to separate Boston hospitals.

A woman was later pronounced dead from multiple stab wounds. Her name has not been released.

The other victim is expected to survive.

Immediately after the incident, officers apprehended a juvenile girl in the area of Glen Road and transported her to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was later arrested on a charge of delinquency to wit: murder.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

No additional information was immediately available.

