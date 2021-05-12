Juvenile arrested on weapons charges after leading officers on chase in car-sharing vehicle in Arlington

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old is facing weapons charges after police say he led an officer on a chase in a car-sharing vehicle in Arlington on Tuesday afternoon.

The juvenile, whose name was not released because of his age, will be arraigned Wednesday on charges including possession of a large-capacity firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity feeding device without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, failure to stop for police, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

An Arlington police officer who was monitoring traffic in the area of Mass. Ave and Pleasant Street around 2 p.m. attempted to stop a Ford Escape after the driver drove through a crosswalk while a woman and a child were attempting to cross, according to Arlington police.

But the driver sped away, leading the officer on a brief pursuit before turning onto Swan Place and reaching a dead end, where the driver and a passenger were detained without further incident.

During an inventory of the vehicle officers allegedly located a loaded firearm with a high-capacity magazine under the driver’s seat.

The passenger was released from the scene and was not charged.

No additional information was immediately available.

