NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - A juvenile has been arrested in connection with death of a mother and her two children in Northfield, New Hampshire according to Attorney General John Formella.

According to the AG’s office, a juvenile was charged with three counts of murder Thursday in connection with the deaths of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin and Mason Sweeney, aged 4 and 1 respectively.

On August 3, law enforcement officials arrived at 56 Wethersfield Drive to find the three deceased individuals at the scene.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined that each of the individuals’ cause of death was a single gunshot wound.

Since the alleged perpetrator is a juvenile, the law precludes further information from being released, according to the Attorney General’s office.

