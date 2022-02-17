WARREN, R.I. (AP) — A juvenile is now facing a murder charge in the death of a 54-year-old man who died last year about two weeks after apparently being struck on the head by an aluminum baseball bat, police said.

The juvenile, whose name is not public, was taken into custody last week, Warren police said Thursday.

Officers responding to reports of a disturbance involving two men and a juvenile on Aug. 28 found the victim, identified as Richard Raymond, on the ground suffering from severe injuries that appeared to have been caused by a bat, police said. Police also found a knife at the scene.

Raymond died at Rhode Island Hospital two weeks later, police said.

Police previously said the adults knew each other and one of them knew the juvenile, but their exact relationship and what may have led to the violence was not disclosed.

