BROOKS, Maine (AP) — A juvenile was charged in the fatal shooting of a man in his home in Brooks, state police said Friday.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance and discovered the shooting victim Friday morning. The body of James Cluney, 49, was being taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy this weekend, officials said.

The juvenile was taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, investigators said.

State police investigators said the two knew each other. They declined to provide further details.

